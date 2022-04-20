Man dies after getting trapped inside car wash in San Diego County

EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Police chasing driver of reported stolen vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 56-year-old man killed when he got out of his vehicle inside an automated car wash in San Diego County's Escondido and got pulled into part of the machinery that operates it.

Rene Jaime of Las Vegas was staying with family during a trip when he went out Friday evening to visit a store and get his car washed, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

About 11:45 p.m., Jaime drove his Scion xB hatchback into the mechanized car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido. While the car was going through the cleansing system, Jaime stepped out for unknown reasons and was dragged into part of the mechanism, winding up wedged between it and his vehicle.

Alerted by an alarm signaling a malfunction in the equipment, a witness investigated and found Jaime trapped inside the car wash, Escondido Police Department Sgt. Chris Leso said.

Patrol officers were able to free the victim by lifting and moving his car, and paramedics took him to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Leso said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countycar accidentman killedaccident
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
34 people shot in LA in what police chief calls one 'troubling week'
LA Metro riders no longer required to wear masks
Stater Bros. shopper claims he was attacked by manager, employees
Blac Chyna's attorney recites client's steady career rise
Verizon raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour
LA man sentenced for killing uncle, staging mother's suicide
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
Show More
2 men found dead, 1 injured in apartment near Angel Stadium
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
3.6 million borrowers could soon be closer to student loan forgiveness
Dodgers seeking sponsors for field, team jersey patch
Hyundai's 2022 Kona ranges from 'green' to 'mean'
More TOP STORIES News