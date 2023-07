San Diego has a more expensive rental market than San Francisco for the first time as the city become the third most expensive in the United States.

San Diego surpasses San Francisco; becomes 3rd most expensive rental market in US

For the first time, San Diego has a more expensive rental market than San Francisco as the city becomes the third most expensive in the U.S.

According to a Zillow report, San Diego's average monthly rate in June was $3,175, exceeding San Francisco's rent by $7.

San Jose had the nation's highest monthly rent, followed by New York City.

Los Angeles, Riverside and Sacramento were also among the country's 10 most expensive rental markets.