San Diego Padres agree to acquire Juan Soto from Washington Nationals

National League's Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, holds the winner's trophy after the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The San Diego Padres have agreed to a deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

In return, the Nationals are getting a package from the Nationals that includes left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana and another major league player.

Soto, a two-time All-Star and the winner of this year's Home Run Derby, is considered the prize of Tuesday's trade deadline and is hitting .246 this season with 21 home runs and 46 RBIs. He was one of the few pivotal pieces remaining from Washington's 2019 title team.

Soto, who is eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 season, turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer from the Nationals in mid-July, sources told ESPN, that would have been the largest contract in baseball history.

He is batting .291 with 119 home runs and 358 RBIs in his five seasons with the Nationals, who own the majors' worst record at 35-69 and have lost four of five games through Monday.