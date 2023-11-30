Murder suspect arrested after San Dimas man fatally shot in follow-home robbery, authorities say

A man was shot and killed inside of his garage in San Dimas, and authorities are looking into the possibility that it started as a a follow-home robbery.

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a San Dimas man who was shot earlier this week during a follow-home robbery, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect's name was not immediately released. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is expected to provide more information about the arrest at an afternoon news conference, where he will be joined by officials from the San Dimas and Beverly Hills police departments.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 1800 block of Hawkbrook Drive, investigators said. The home is in a neighborhood nestled in the foothills just below the Angeles National Forest.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Simbolon, in the garage suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, the Sheriff's Department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sound of a gunshot was recorded by a nearby surveillance-video camera.

Some of Simbolon's personal property was taken in the robbery, authorities said. A description of the stolen property was not provided.

"At this time, this incident appears to be an isolated crime," a Wednesday news release said.

Nicholas is survived by his wife and two sons, a neighbor said.