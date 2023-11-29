Investigation underway into shooting death of man in San Dimas

Authorities are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting death of a man in a quiet San Dimas neighborhood.

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting death of a man in a quiet San Dimas neighborhood.

The investigation was launched after deputies responded to a medical rescue call on Hawkbrook Drive around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They found a man near a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim, who hasn't been officially identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents in the area who say they knew the victim are shocked to hear about what happened.

"I know him because we are (in) the same church... I feel lost... I cannot believe it. I cannot believe it," said Arka Sujana.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Authorities say a suspect has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's department at (323) 890-5500.