SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The bomb squad was called and a San Dimas neighborhood was evacuated after two suspicious packages parachuted into the street.

The incident occurred on Thursday night and caused quite a scare with residents.

Deputies evacuated the neighborhood as they took apart the parachute and its packages.

Turns out, the contents inside were from a science project and not anything sinister.