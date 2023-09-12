WATCH LIVE

Suspect smashes windows of Van Nuys church during break-in caught on video

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 5:05AM
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who was captured on video breaking into a church in the San Fernando Valley early Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in at 2:27 a.m. inside the Van Nuys Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 14615 Sherman Way, said Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Bruce Borihanh.

The suspect was captured on video from a distance.

The suspect broke windows and threw things inside one of the classrooms at the church.

Police say it doesn't appear that anything was stolen.

The suspect got away, and no description was immediately available.

