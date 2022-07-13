LAPD looking at San Fernando Valley robberies for connection to deadly 7-Eleven crime spree

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two days before a string of deadly robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Orange County and the Inland Empire, four stores were robbed at gunpoint in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department is now looking at a possible connection between the two crime sprees.

They have yet to confirm if the two series of robberies were committed by the same suspect. There are similarities and differences between the two crime sprees.

Both series of robberies were committed by an armed man who hid his face. Both occurred within a fairly short span of time early in the morning.

There are also differences: The San Fernando Valley robberies were all committed within walking distance of each other and there is no indication the suspect had a vehicle or other means of transport. Also there were no shootings or serious injuries reported in connection with the Valley robberies.

The robberies on July 11 were committed over a wider geographic range, in six cities in two different counties. A total of five people were shot, two of them fatally, in connection with the robberies.

The LAPD has identified the Valley robberies as these locations on July 9. Two of them as described as convenience stores and two were doughnut shops. In all four incidents, the suspect produced a handgun and robbed cash from store employees:

  • 3:55 a.m., 16000 block of Parthenia Street

  • 4:30 a.m., 16000 block of Nordhoff Street

  • 4:50 a.m., 16000 block of Devonshire Street

  • 5:30 a.m., 16000 block of San Fernando Mission Boulevard


    • Police are asking anyone who may have information about these robberies, or possibly video that was taken in these areas at these times to come forward. They can call LAPD Devonshire detectives at (818)832-0609 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800) 222-8477.

