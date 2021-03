SF announces new safety measures for Asian community, including escort program for seniors

Grant and Stockton Streets in Chinatown



Clement Street in the Richmond



Leland Avenue in Visitacion Valley



San Bruno Avenue in the Portola



Larkin, Eddy, Turk, Ellis, Golden Gate Street in the Tenderloin

Invoking the legacy of the Guardian Angels, SF Mayor London Breed announced the a new program with the Street Violence Intervention Program, Community Youth Center and Self-help for the Elderly to patrol parts of the city in response to crimes against the Asian community pic.twitter.com/WkZWzt9Te7 — Matt Boone (@MattBooneNews) March 24, 2021

Local volunteers are taking matters of safety into their own hands in Oakland's Chinatown after an alarming string of attacks on senior citizens. They are patrolling the streets "to make sure nobody is getting robbed."

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced a new program with the Street Violence Intervention Program, Community Youth Center and Self-help for the Elderly to patrol parts of the city in response to crimes against the Asian community "In an effort to create a meaningful and sustainable response to protect our residents, we're proving a proactive, culturally competent, community-based response. Our goal with the two programs is to build trust among our diverse communities and increase public safety for everyone in San Francisco," said Mayor Breed.Community safety teams will patrol:The city's new escort program will assist AAPI seniors who have been afraid to go out to the bank, post office and doctor's office because of recent attacks. This program is focused on residents in Chinatown, but could expand it to other areas.