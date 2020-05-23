Massive fire breaks out at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf | VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO -- An enormous fire broke out at a San Francisco warehouse on Pier 45 at the city's iconic Fisherman's Wharf Saturday morning.

Firefighters told our sister station KGO-TV that additional structures and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien ship were threatened. The ship is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II.

Firefighters say the warehouse is a "total loss," though a fire boat was able to save the O'Brien ship, fire officials said just before 6:30 a.m. local time.

It's unclear what ignited the flames. Crews say no one has been hurt.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. As of 5:49 a.m., the fire department said crews were making progress on the flames.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
Morongo Casino welcomes back guests after monthslong closure
ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase through South LA
Riverside County given green light to further reopen economy
LA County reopens indoor mall curbside service, beach bike paths
Show More
Venice Beach and Cabrillo Beach parking lots allowed to reopen
SoCal nurse, mother battle COVID-19 in hospital
Drug Trump touted for COVID-19 linked to greater risk of deaths, study finds
Newsom says new rules for CA churches are in the works
Coronavirus: How to find the right nursing home for your loved one
More TOP STORIES News