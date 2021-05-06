Family of Asian grandmother stabbed at San Francisco bus stop in 'shock and disbelief'

By Matt Boone
EMBED <>More Videos

Family in 'shock' after Asian grandmother stabbed at SF bus stop

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday was grocery day for 85-year-old Chui Fong who had taken the bus that afternoon to San Francisco's Chinatown to buy food.

"She's independent, very headstrong. If she has to do something she's going to. That's just her," said her grandson, Drew, who requested we only use his first name.

She was waiting at the bus stop near 4th and Stockton Street Tuesday evening when she and another 65-year-old Asian woman were stabbed.

"I was told the knife nicked her lung and ribcage. It was a really long knife," said Drew.

She was rushed to the hospital, at the time police said her injuries may be life-threatening.

After more than four hours in surgery, Drew said doctors told the family she was expected to survive.

"She's just an amazing woman," he beamed.

EXCLUSIVE: Asian father brutally attacked while walking with 1-year-old child in SF
EMBED More News Videos

A father of a 1-year old child is sharing his story after being brutally attacked outside a grocery store in San Francisco. The incident has community leaders speaking out on the need for safer streets in order for businesses to thrive post-pandemic.



The 65-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is also expected to survive, according to police.

The attack happened around 4:50 p.m. along busy Market Street as multiple onlookers watched in horror. The suspect was seen casually walking away before being caught an hour later by SFPD on the 600 block of Eddy Street.

"They were familiar with this individual," said SFPD Chief William Scott about the Tenderloin officers who made the arrest.

RELATED: Video shows brazen, ambush-style attack on older Asian man inside SF laundromat
EMBED More News Videos

Just days after new safety efforts were launched in San Francisco's Chinatown, video is surfacing of a shocking attack targeting an older man in a laundromat on the Nob Hill/Chinatown border.



Police identified the suspect as 54-year-old Patrick Thompson who has a criminal record that includes several charges like assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.

Chui Fong's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.

The District Attorney's office said they expect to announce charges on Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoviolence against womenwoman injuredwoman attackedasian americanstabbingwomen
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News