San Gabriel Valley's first no-kill animal shelter now open in City of Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- The first no-kill animal shelter in the San Gabriel Valley officially opened its doors over the weekend in the City of Industry.

The city partnered with Priceless Pets, a nonprofit that specializes in no-kill pet rescues, to create the 3,560-square-foot facility.

What will now be known as the Priceless Pets Rescue is located at 15718 Rausch Rd. and is the organization's largest facility. It has the capacity to house 30 dogs and 45 cats in spacious kennels and will include an affordable, full-service veterinarian clinic, an adoption center, and even a cat lounge.

The City of Industry said more than 150 people showed up to Saturday's grand opening and seven dogs and two cats were adopted.

Priceless Pets rescues pets from surrounding high-kill, high-access shelters, owner surrenders (on a case-by-case basis) and other various circumstances.

The shelter will be open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.