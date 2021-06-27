Authorities asking for public's help finding missing 11-year-old San Jacinto boy

Jose Escobedo, 11, went missing from his San Jacinto home Monday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy last seen at his San Jacinto home.

Jose Escobedo went missing from his home in the 1500 block of Chardonnay Place Monday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department-Hemet Station.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black socks. His family says he is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Jose's nickname is J.J. and he is a fifth grade student at De Anza Elementary.

Investigators are unaware of his whereabouts, but they believe he may be trying to go to Desert Hot Springs.

Anyone with information can contact the Riverside County Sheriff's dispatch at (800) 950-2444.

