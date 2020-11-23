2 dead after stabbing at San Jose church, police say

By and Lauren Gee
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two people have died after police say multiple victims were stabbed at a San Jose church on Sunday night.

San Jose police say units responded to Grace Baptist Church near the San Jose State University campus.

Officials first tweeted the information around 8:45 p.m. but the stabbing was first reported at 7:53 p.m.

Some victims have life-threatening injuries, police said.





San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo expressed his condolences on Twitter, but later had to delete the tweet due to a factual error. He then posted, "I've just deleted a tweet that made reference to the ongoing investigation into the stabbings at Grace Baptist Church this evening. A statement will be coming out shortly from SJPD regarding the status of the investigation and arrest."



SJPD is not confirming the arrest of the suspect yet.



No church services were being held at the time of the incident. SJPD say unhoused individuals were brought into the church to "get them out of the cold."

No further information has been made available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesjpdstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID surge
Newsom, family quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
Millions still traveling despite CDC pleas to stay home for Thanksgiving
2 dead, 3 critical after crash on 110 FWY in South LA
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music
Show More
LA hits 300 homicides for first time since 2009
Anti-curfew protesters gather in Huntington Beach
OC emergency room doctor reacts to spike in COVID cases
2020 American Music Awards red carpet: PHOTOS
Families line up for turkey giveaway in Watts
More TOP STORIES News