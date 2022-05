SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire that is burning dangerously close to homes in San Pedro Thursday afternoon.The brush fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. and was burning in rugged terrain near the 500 block of N. Western Avenue in Peck Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The blaze was estimated to be at 1 acre in size.Helicopters were dropping water over the blaze as smoke covered the area.