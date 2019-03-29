San Pedro shooting leaves 2 men dead; assailant sought

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting in San Pedro Thursday evening left two men dead, authorities said, and the search for the assailant is ongoing.The double homicide was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Santa Cruz Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The two victims, identified only as being between 20 and 25 years old, were on a sidewalk when they were shot several times, the LAPD said. One was pronounced dead at the scene; the other man died at a hospital.A description of the shooter was not available.