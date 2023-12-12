Authorities are seeking the public's help to find the suspect involved in a shooting at a party in San Pedro that killed a man and wounded two other people.

1 killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at party in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities Monday sought the public's help to find the suspect involved in a shooting at a party in San Pedro that killed a man and wounded two other people.

The shooting occurred about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Palos Verdes Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The initial call reported four to five shots being fired at a party.

"When officers arrived to the area of the call, they discovered two victims had sustained gunshot wounds," the LAPD said in a statement on Monday morning.

Lorenzo Gallardo, 39, of Compton died at the scene, according to the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

"The second victim, a female ... approximately 45 years old, was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition," police said.

A third victim, a man about 50 years old, had also been struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle prior to officers arriving at the scene, police said. That man was reported to be in stable condition.

No suspect description was released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 323-786-5100 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or www.lacrimestoppers.org.