Suspect sought after 4 men wounded in San Pedro shooting, police say

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after four men were wounded in a shooting in San Pedro Saturday evening, police say.

The shooting was reported around 5:44 p.m. in the area of Paseo Del Mar and Graysby Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

Police say two victims are in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition.

A description of the suspect, who remains on the loose, was not immediately available.

Witness video showed multiple ambulances at the scene.

