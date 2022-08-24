San Pedro double shooting leaves boy and woman hospitalized; suspect at large, LAPD says

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot late Tuesday night in San Pedro, authorities said, and the suspect remained at large.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight near the intersection of Mesa and First streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two victims were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where the the critically injured woman underwent surgery, an LAPD spokesperson said. The boy, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was listed in stable condition.

The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were under investigation.

The suspect being sought was described only as a woman.