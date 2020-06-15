Supreme Court won't hear Trump's challenge to California sanctuary law

Court documents show only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. voted to hear the appeal.
Senate Bill 54, which was signed into California law in 2017, prohibits the agencies from contacting ICE for anything less than serious crimes.
Earlier this year, Customs and Border Protection said it was deploying federal agents who patrol the U.S. border to "sanctuary" cities across the country where local jurisdictions were hindering stepped-up immigration enforcement.
The announcement of the deployment to the interior of the country was unusual and represented another escalation in the confrontation between the Trump administration and the local jurisdictions that have set up roadblocks to immigration enforcement.
At the time, Los Angeles leaders reiterated to the public that the state's law restricted local agencies from cooperating.
