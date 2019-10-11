Sandalwood Fire: 1 dead, 74 structures destroyed after fire sparked by burning trash rips through Calimesa mobile home park

CALIMESA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and a second person remains unaccounted for after a brush fire erupted Thursday afternoon in Calimesa.

That fire, the Sandalwood Fire, had grown to 823 acres by Friday morning and was reported to be 10% contained. It began when a trash truck dumped burning garbage in the area, resulting in the loss of 74 homes at a hilltop mobile home park, fire officials confirmed. An additional 16 structures were damaged.

The circumstances surrounding the fatality and the missing person were not immediately clear.

The flames from the burning pile of trash quickly spread and ignited nearby vegetation in flames, according to Cal Fire Riverside Capt. Fernando Herrera.

Students were evacuated Thursday from nearby Mesa View Middle School and transported to Calimesa Elementary School in Yucaipa, where they were reunited with their parents, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Evacuations remained in place for affected areas. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for south of Seventh Street and east of County Line Road, officials said.
An animal evacuation center was set up for families with large and small animals. Animals may be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, located at 581 S. Grand Ave.

Multiple agencies assigned a combined 120 firefighters to the incident, supported by two air tankers and a helicopter that were dropping Phos-Chek and water at the scene.

The flames were threatening the power grid and a railway in the area, Cal Fire said Thursday. A care and reception center was established at the Norton Younglove Multipurpose Senior Center, located at 908 Park Avenue in Calimesa.

A red flag warning had been in place in Riverside County and throughout the Southland since early Thursday morning.
