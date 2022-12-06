Pedestrian struck, killed by city of Los Angeles sanitation truck in San Pedro

A city of Los Angeles sanitation truck struck and killed a pedestrian in San Pedro early Monday morning, officials say.

The incident was reported just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Pacific Avenue and W. 13th Street.

Police say the pedestrian, described as a man around 70 years old, was crossing the street when he was struck by the truck. After first responders arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city of Los Angeles Department of Public Works confirmed a sanitation truck was involved in the incident but referred all questions to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.