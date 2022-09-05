7-year-old boy struck, killed by car while walking in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 7-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a car in Santa Ana on Sunday night.

The boy was walking along the 700 block of Rosita Street when he was struck just before 9 p.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department. The driver remained at the scene, but it's unclear what caused the collision.

The child was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries but did not survive.

This comes days after an 8-year-old boy was taken off life support after being seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza.

