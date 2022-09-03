Boy, 8, seriously injured after being struck by car while on bicycle in Orange County community

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza, authorities said.

The incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A white Ford F-150 struck the boy as he made his way across a crosswalk on his bike.

The boy, who has not been identified, was wearing a helmet and sustained major injuries. He was taken to Mission Hospital.

The truck driver, only described as a 53-year-old Tustin man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Additional details were not available.