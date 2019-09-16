Santa Ana College shooting: Man fatally shot, 2 detained

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot near Santa Ana College early Monday morning. The victim's car ended up jumping a curb and crashing into the school's parking lot.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of N. Bristol Street at about 1 a.m. Two persons of interest have been detained in connection to the investigation, police said.

Santa Ana police initially said the victim was shot while driving and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the parking lot of Santa Ana College. Authorities are now trying to pin point exactly what happened first - the crash or the shooting.

"Was this an incident that started somewhere else and finished here? Was there a traffic collision that led to a shooting? There's a lot of unanswered questions, that's why the big perimeter," said Anthony Bertagna of Santa Ana police.

After the car jumped the curb and crashed, it came to rest atop some bushes on the college's parking lot.

It was not known if the victim was the target of the shooting, and he has not been identified. Authorities said the victim was found face down in the parking lot.

School officials said the campus will be closed until further notice. N. Bristol Street was closed in all directions from Washington Avenue to 17th Street due to the investigation.
