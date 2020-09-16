Human bones discovered by construction crew working on Santa Ana street project

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Construction crews working in Santa Ana discovered human bones of unknown age on Wednesday.The crews were working on a street-car project in the 2000 block of West 5th Street when they found the remains. The location runs through a proposed stop for the street car route.The individual's cause of death has not been determined and it's not clear how long the bones were at the location.Santa Ana police homicide investigators were responding to the scene.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.