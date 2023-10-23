An illegal fireworks show in Santa Ana prompted the response of a bomb squad and left several car windows shattered, police say.

Bomb squad called as illegal fireworks cause chaos in Santa Ana neighborhood

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An illegal fireworks show in Santa Ana over the weekend prompted the response of a bomb squad and left several car windows shattered, according to police.

Police responded to a call in the area around the 400 block of Central Avenue at approximate 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Santa Ana police said.

Video from the Citizen app showed booming fireworks going off in the neighborhood.

Several vehicles had their windows shattered before the Orange County sheriff's bomb squad was called to clear the fireworks, police said.

No injuries were reported and no arrest had been made.