Suspect douses store clerk with lighter fluid, tries to set fire in OC attempted robbery

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Santa Ana are searching for an attempted robbery suspect who was caught on video spraying a store clerk with lighter fluid as he tried to start a fire.
The incident happened just before noon on Oct. 25, 2023 at a meat market in the 1800 block of S. Standard Street.
In surveillance footage shared by the Santa Ana Police Department, the suspect is seen shoving a customer out of the way to get to the clerk. He then douses the clerk and the cash register with lighter fluid, and seconds later, he uses a lighter to try to start a fire.
Police said he didn't get a hold of any cash and ultimately fled in Razor-type scooter. It's unclear if the clerk or any customers were injured.
The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie with the words "Dirty Bird" printed on the front in white letters, a black face mask, gray pants, and gray Vans.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Santa Ana PD Detective S. Park at 714-245-8360 or Spark@santa-ana.org.