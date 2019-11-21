Santa Ana police arrest suspect in murder, find kidnapping victim alive at home

Orange County authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in Anaheim - and say they found a kidnapping victim alive in the suspect's home.
SWAT teams from multiple agencies raided a home in Santa Ana Monday night and arrested Antonio Silva, 27.
They say they found a man at the home who had been kidnapped and was being held for ransom. They also say they found about 2 kilograms of fentanyl and multiple firearms at the home.
Silva is suspected in the death of Adrian Darren Bonar, 34, of Escondido, whose body was found wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of a car found near Gypsum Canyon on Oct. 17.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
