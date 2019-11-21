Santa Ana police arrest suspect in murder, find kidnapping victim alive at home

Antonio Silva, 27, of Santa Ana has been arrested for charges related to murder, kidnapping, weapons and drugs.

By ABC7.com staff
Orange County authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in Anaheim - and say they found a kidnapping victim alive in the suspect's home.

SWAT teams from multiple agencies raided a home in Santa Ana Monday night and arrested Antonio Silva, 27.

They say they found a man at the home who had been kidnapped and was being held for ransom. They also say they found about 2 kilograms of fentanyl and multiple firearms at the home.

Silva is suspected in the death of Adrian Darren Bonar, 34, of Escondido, whose body was found wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of a car found near Gypsum Canyon on Oct. 17.

