2 arrested in killing of innocent bystander caught in Santa Ana gang shooting

A Santa Ana man is breaking his silence after his wife, a mother of three, was killed when she was struck by a stray bullet in what police believe was a gang-related shooting.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested two people in the killing of an innocent woman who was caught in the middle of gang gunfire in Santa Ana.

Maria Mora, a married mother of three, died on Dec. 4 when she was struck by a stray bullet in a parking lot on South Main Street as alleged gang members shot at each other. The gang members were not struck by bullets, but the 36-year-old Mora was hospitalized in critical condition and pronounced dead on Dec. 9.

Now Santa Ana police say they have arrested 19-year-old Mark Remmers, described as a known gang member, as one of the alleged shooters. He was arrested in Costa Mesa on Thursday.

Police also say 24-year-old Brooke De La Cruz was behind the wheel of a white Toyota Camry seen on surveillance footage pulling up to corner of Cypress and Edinger Avenues.

Authorities say Remmers and another possible suspect jumped out and opened fire. Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin says they were targeting two teens walking by.

Remmers and De La Cruz have been arrested for murder.

"Why is someone driving around the city shooting at people indiscriminately?" Valentin said. "That shouldn't happen. I'm tired of it. I'm tired of innocent people being impacted for life."

Santa Ana police are still investigating the gang-related homicide.

They're asking the public to step forward with any information that can help identify any other possible suspects.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mora's family.

Anyone with any information can call SAPD Homicide at (714)245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.

Valentin said because the crime is gang-related anyone who can provide information that can help authorities is eligible to receive up to $50,000 through the Crime Stoppers gang-reward program.

The video in the media player above is from an earlier report on this incident.