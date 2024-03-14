Powerful Santa Ana winds knock over tree, power lines onto cars in Lake Balboa

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Powerful Santa Ana winds whipped across Southern California Thursday morning, toppling a large tree and snapping power lines that then fell onto some cars in Lake Balboa.

Officials from the Department of Water and Power and LAFD were at the scene to assess the damage. A portion of Victory Boulevard was blocked as crews worked to restore power to the area and clean up debris.

That damage provided a glimpse of what the strong gusts could leave behind across the region.

A wind advisory is in effect in the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, and in part of the San Gabriel Mountains. Some areas could see gusts as high as 75 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, flooding and strong rip currents could be a problem along the coast during the strong wind event.

The National Weather Service also warned that driving conditions could be dangerous in some areas.

"Winds that we're concerned with are in the Santa Clarita area, in the 5 corridor and the 14 corridor," said Fred Fielding with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. That is going to impact both trees and power lines possibly. We want to make sure that anyone avoids standing under them. It could also cause traffic delays, especially for any high-profile vehicles."

The windy conditions are expected to reach their peak strength Thursday, but will last through Friday.

City News Service contributed to this report.