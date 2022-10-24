Santa Ana winds gust through SoCal, bringing increase in fire danger

A wind advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Monday for parts of Southern California.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- The first Santa Ana wind event of the season brought gusts to parts of Southern California on Monday and they're expected to continue.

The combination of warm and dry offshore winds and low relative humidity levels was expected to result in elevated or briefly critical fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Monday for parts of Southern California.

People living in the mountains, the valleys and parts of the windy spots of the Inland Empire may see wind gusts reach up to 45 mph.

Those living in Los Angeles and Ventura counties could see wind gusts reach up to 50 mph.

Residents are urged to tie down any outdoor decorations or bring in any outdoor furniture as gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult.

In Fontana overnight, some residents saw their Halloween decorations get dismantled while another resident saw its basketball hoop get knocked down.

Southern California Edison said nearly 38,000 customers in four counties were under consideration for public safety power shutoffs, which are intended to prevent the electrical power system from being a fire ignition source during winds.

Winds are expected to be weaker Tuesday morning, followed by a return of onshore flow and cooler conditions on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.