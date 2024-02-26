Toddler shot while sitting in vehicle in Santa Ana; investigation underway

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A young girl is hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Santa Ana, according to police.

The incident was reported Sunday night near the area of 17th and Spurgeon streets.

Police say the child - whose age wasn't released and was identified only as a toddler - was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle when she was shot.

The people who were in the car with her, who were identified only as adults, drove the child to the hospital after they realized she had been struck.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a white Nissan Altima with bullet holes in the back and left side of the vehicle.

Information about a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.

Police do not believe the people in the vehicle had anything to do with the shooting or the child's injury, investigators said.

Meanwhile, Main Street is closed between 15th and 17th streets due to police activity.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.