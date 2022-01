EMBED >More News Videos A sea lion that wandered onto a freeway in San Diego last week is now recovering at a SeaWorld rescue center after he was rescued by good Samaritans and authorities.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Santa Barbara Zoo is welcoming a new member to its family!Raymie, an adorable baby giraffe, was born last Wednesday and is already walking and bonding with his mom.The baby giraffe is already several feet tall, despite being less than a week old.According to zookeepers, Raymie was able to take first wobbly steps within an hour of being born, which is typical for giraffes.