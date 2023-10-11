Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash during rallies in Santa Clarita

As Israel continues to press ahead with its air assault on Hamas militants in Gaza, there was a heated confrontation in Southern California at a demonstration over the war.

The scuffles broke out Tuesday between dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies outside the Santa Clarita City Hall. Members of the two groups confronted each other in the parking lot.

Video from the scene shows some of them waving flags from both countries and yelling at each other. At one point, one woman pulled out what looked like pepper spray and directed it toward a man as she yelled for him to get away.

The sheriff's department says the incident was mostly just shouting back and forth and that no arrests were made.

Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Hamas militant group ruling the Palestinian territory after its fighters stormed through the border fence Saturday and gunned down hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

The war, which has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate - and compound the misery of people living in Gaza, where basic necessities and electricity were already in short supply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.