LA County deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding man hours after woman was fatally stabbed in same area

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where the woman was found stabbed to death at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

Authorities say homicide investigators and deputies responded to investigate the woman's death when they saw a man walking on a dirt access road next to another road where the woman's body was found.

The dirt access road is private, and cordoned off by a barbed wire fence, authorities say.

As deputies made contact with the man, he allegedly took out a knife. Deputies tried to detain him, but he "advanced toward" them and deputies opened fire.

The woman and man were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Investigators are working to determine if any connection exists between the murder of the female adult and the male involved in the deputy involved shooting," a Sheriff's Department news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

City News Service contributed to this report.