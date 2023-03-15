Santa Clarita NAACP holds news conference after racist video with high schoolers surfaces online

Several high school students have been punished after a video surfaced of them smiling and laughing while saying they did not like Ns.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A shocking social media post where some students from Valencia High School and West Ranch High School are smiling and laughing while repeatedly saying the N-word and saying they don't like Ns has sparked a response from school officials and the Santa Clarita chapter of the NAACP.

The Santa Clarita chapter of the NAACP held a news conference Tuesday to address the incident.

"We're here today to address a very disturbing racist incident," said Valerie Bradford, the president of the Santa Clarita chapter of the NAACP. "Last week 3 students thought it prudent to disrespect and inflict lasting pain on an entire group."

"They chose to film themselves laughing and smiling and singing the N-word and stating that they hate N-word," Bradford continued.

The school district has identified the students in the video and has taken action.

"The district is currently completing a thorough investigation of the racist posts," said Laurel Castagna. "Disciplinary action has already been taken and we will ensure that the individuals involved understand the harmful impact of their actions on other students, on families, on our district and in our community."

Several Black students spoke at the news conference as well.

"The recent events regarding the video of students committing a blatant hate speech has brought to the stage the story of racism that all Black students in this valley have been facing ever since they've been going to school," one student said.

Parents were also present at the news conference, and they expressed their opinion of the incident to Eyewitness News.

One parent said that all races should be punished for using the N-word.

"Absolutely, they shouldn't use it. That word is derogatory to any race," said one parent. "It's just very hypocritical when it means something else to a different race, or to the Black race than the white race. We should all be treated equal."

Another parent said the N-word should not be used because it is a word that has been used as a weapon against a certain group of people.

"I feel like the word should not be used, and maybe that parent feels that way because it's never been weaponized against her," the parent said. "The word, as the president of our branch for the NAACP here stated, is something that is a weapon."