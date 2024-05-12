LA City Council racist recording case referred to City Attorney for possible prosecution

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's now up to the Los Angeles City Attorney to decide to prosecute two people suspected of secretly recording a conversation that led to the racist comments scandal at City Hall.

Investigators are suggesting misdemeanor charges for Santos Leon and Karla Vasquez, who both worked at the L.A. County Federation of Labor, where the conversation was recorded.

Many months later, the audio was posted online. Investigators tracked that post and a new Twitter account associated with it to Leon and Vasquez, who are married.

The only council member swept up in the scandal who is still in office is Kevin de León.

He is also personally suing the couple for invasion of privacy.

Meanwhile, Kevin de León was recently placed on several committees after being stripped of such duties when the scandal broke in 2022.