Woman found dead in clothing collection box in Santa Clarita, authorities say

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman's body was found inside a clothing collection box in the Santa Clarita area Thursday morning, prompting a death investigation.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department made the discovery after responding to a medical call at Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue.

It's not clear how the woman died, nor was her identity released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.