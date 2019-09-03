Santa Cruz students, teacher from Fremont among victims of boat fire off SoCal coast

"I expect today is going to be a difficult day," Maria Reitano, Head of School, said. "I think young people in particular have a variety of ways of responding to crisis situations. So we're prepared for whatever they bring to school this morning."
Reitano confirmed to ABC7 News that students from her school were on board the 75-foot Conception. The scuba diving vessel erupted into flames and went down about 20 yards off of Santa Cruz Island.
Administrators have not confirmed if the students were among those killed in the fire.
"Completely engulfed boat. We're not going to make an attempt with our pumps to put it out. Main objective is to look for victims," the mayday call said.
Just spoke with the head of school at Pacific Collegiate School. She confirmed students were onboard the deadly boat fire in Southern California. Grief counselors are at the school today
Pacific Collegiate has called in crisis support counselors for students. The entire school has around 545 students in grades 7 through 12.
"We're a small school," Reitano said. "We're very tight knit. I anticipate that everyone in our school community, students, staff, families...will be deeply affected."
When asked exactly how many students and parents were on board the Conception, Reitano said, "I'm really not at liberty to respond to those kinds of questions until we hear from authorities on what's going on."
Others in the community are also waiting to hear updates about Santa Cruz dive instructor Kristy Finstad. According to social media posts from her brother, Finstad was leading the dive on Conception. In an updated post on Facebook Tuesday morning, her brother said, "No final word on my sister Kristy; however, it is likely she has transitioned to be with the good Lord."
Pacific Collegiate School released the following statement on Tuesday:
Pacific Collegiate School is saddened by the tragic sinking of the diving vessel Conception over the weekend. While this was not a school sponsored trip, our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims and those yet missing, particularly those of our students and parents on board. Thank you to the Santa Cruz community and others who have reached out to us to offer condolences and support for our school.
Please contact Santa Barbara County Sherriff's office for news and updates. Our school website will be updated with any further statements from Pacific Collegiate School.
Right now, our priority as a school community is to support our students, staff, and families in the wake of this tragedy. We have been working closely with the Santa Cruz County Office of Education and Santa Cruz County Mental Health Services to activate the School Emergency Response Protocol (SERP) in order to provide much needed resources and a network of additional support to our school community.
Please respect our need to gather as a school community, to respond privately, and to care for our students and families.
According to the Fremont Union High School district, a teacher from American High School in Fremont, Scott Chen, his wife and son were also among the victims on the boat.
Three of the victims have also been confirmed to be from Stockton-one of which has been identified as Angela Rose Quitasol. There are reports that there could be more victims from Northern California which we are working to confirm.
Lincoln Unified School District released this statement about Quitasol:
With permission from her family, we are now able to confirm that one of our teachers, Angela Rose Quitasol, was on board the dive boat Conception with several other members of her family.
Angela worked for us for 4 years as a Science teacher at Sierra Middle School. She is a former Lincoln Unified student, having returned to teach in her home district.
For Angela, students were her focus. She shared her passion for science with them and greeted them every day with a high five and a bright smile.
We are all deeply saddened by this terrible incident and hold her family, and all those affected, in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.