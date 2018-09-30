Santa Fe Springs shooting leaves one person wounded

A shooting investigation is underway after a person was shot in Santa Fe Springs Saturday.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
A shooting investigation is underway after a person was shot in Santa Fe Springs Saturday evening.

Neighbors called police about a shooting and paramedics found someone hurt and bleeding near Pioneer Blvd. and Blue Jay Street before 5:30 p.m.

Whittier police haven't confirmed who was shot, or that person's condition.

Neighbors said they heard an armed man had run into a nearby home after the shooting and barricaded himself inside the house with others inside.

A tactical team and K-9 units arrived.

Police was seen taking a man into custody; it is not known who the person is or why police detained him.

South Gate, Montebello and Bell Gardens law enforcement arrived at the scene as well. At one point, Whittier police rushed out of a home with a young child in arms, and other people followed.

Whittier police have not commented so far.
