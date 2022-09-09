2 killed in small plane crash at Santa Monica Airport

A small plane crashed on the runway at Santa Monica Airport Thursday afternoon.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed when a small plane crashed on the runway at Santa Monica Airport Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Footage from the scene showed the burned wreckage of the aircraft, which appeared to be a Piper Sport two-seat, single engine plane.

The Santa Monica Fire Department responded to the scene and say there is no hazard to neighborhoods nearby.

Details into how the plane crash have not been released.

