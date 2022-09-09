WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 killed in small plane crash at Santa Monica Airport

KABC logo
2 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

A small plane crashed on the runway at Santa Monica Airport Thursday afternoon.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed when a small plane crashed on the runway at Santa Monica Airport Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Footage from the scene showed the burned wreckage of the aircraft, which appeared to be a Piper Sport two-seat, single engine plane.

The Santa Monica Fire Department responded to the scene and say there is no hazard to neighborhoods nearby.

Details into how the plane crash have not been released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.