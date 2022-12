Small plane flips, crashes upside down along Santa Monica Beach

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane flipped and landed upside down along the Santa Monica Beach Thursday, according to authorities.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as crews worked to move the single-engine Cessna 150A from the shore.

The cause of the landing was not immediately released and it's unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.