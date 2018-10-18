Santa Monica city employee arrested for alleged child molestation

A city of Santa Monica employee accused in a series of alleged molestation incidents was arrested Thursday morning.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A city of Santa Monica employee accused in a series of alleged molestation incidents was arrested Thursday morning.

Eric Uller, Principal Technology Analyst for the city's information technology department, is accused of sexually assaulting four male victims while volunteering with the Santa Monica Police Activities League, also known as PAL.

The Rotary Club of Santa Monica gave Uller an award for outstanding community service in 2015.

Uller is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 22. His bail was set at $2 million.

Sheriff's detectives believe there could be more alleged victims.
