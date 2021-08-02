Pedestrian killed in Santa Monica hit-and-run crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Santa Monica Police Department, but not many other details about what led up to it were available.

The man that was hit was rushed to the hospital, but later died. He has not been identified.

The suspect car, described as a dark colored newer sedan, was last seen heading eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Anybody with information about the crash is encouraged to contact detectives at (310) 458-2201, ext. 2256 or (310) 458-8427.

