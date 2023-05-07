MTV cancels live airing of 'Movie & TV' awards after host Drew Barrymore pulls out due to WGA strike

The MTV Movie & TV Awards has canceled its live broadcast after host Drew Barrymore dropped out to stand in solidarity with the WGA strikers.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The MTV Movie & TV Awards has canceled its live broadcast scheduled Sunday night, and will instead air a taped version in light of the show's host Drew Barrymore dropping out to stand in solidarity with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The WGA also planned to hold a protest outside of the event, but that has been canceled after the live broadcast was pulled.

Presenter Jamie Lee Curtis also said she would not attend due to the writer's strike as well.

Curtis expressed her solidarity with the WGA in an Instagram post:

"What THESE OLD THINGS? I was GOING to wear something like THESE to THIS YEAR'S MTV movie awards but I'm not gonna be able to go and present because the @wgawest needs and deserves my support and I won't cross their picket line," Curtis captioned her post.

Barrymore also took to Instagram to say that, although she will still be watching the show from home, she stands with the WGA. She also said she "will be back next year."

MTV's Instagram account responded to Barrymore's post with heart emojis.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to air at 5 p.m. on Sunday in Santa Monica