Santa Monica Pier begins phased reopening with modifications after monthslong closure

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The popular Santa Monica Pier is resuming operations after a three-month closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.Starting this week, the pier will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and guests will enter and exit on Ocean Front Walk to control the amount of people in the area. Like most other public spaces, face coverings will be required and physical distancing protocols will be in place.The parking deck and other nearby lots will remain closed until further notice. Parking will be available in other areas of downtown Santa Monica and Beach Lot-4 South.Restaurants and businesses, including Pacific Park and the carousel, will also remain closed but will be reopened at a gradual pace in the coming weeks, according to officials.