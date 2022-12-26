1 killed when crash sends car over side of road in Santa Susana Pass

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed in a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down the side of a mountain in the Santa Susana Pass on Christmas Day.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Santa Susana Pass and Box Canyon roads.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision and one fell more than 300 feet down the mountainside.

People were trapped inside the vehicle and authorities dispatched at least two helicopters to help with the rescue. At least one injured patient was transported to a local hospital.

