Obamas seen at USC for Sasha's graduation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Up to 70,000 family and friends were expected to attend this year's USC graduation ceremony Friday morning. With a record 20,000 degrees to be given to students, it was truly a day to celebrate.

"As far as education goes, even with the online classes I felt like I was able to learn everything I was supposed to for my major," said Ricardo Stamatis, one of the graduates. "I mean I was able to get a job so that was cool."

This year marks USC's 140th year of commencements. With the last four years overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced students into online learning for majority of their college experience, members of this graduating class have a special perspective.

"It was a blessing and a curse," said Emma Gronstad, another USC 2023 graduate. "It made me really prioritize my mental health and made me really learn how to study again. I think that's also the difficulty with going to a school that is as prestigious and as hard as USC is."

"You learn from everything and you kind of just take it as it comes and keep it moving," said Kian Delany, another USC graduating student. "And I think, overall, it's been a very good experience here."

1995 USC graduate and a creative force behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe Kevin Feige was this year's commencement speaker. Former United States President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama were also in attendance to watch their daughter Sasha walk across the stage.

"Like Tony Stark and Robert Downey Jr., your greatness will be called upon, be ready," said Feige, president of Marvel Films. "As you write the next chapter of your story, choose to do something good in the world. Remember the line between a super hero and a super villain is surprisingly thin."

