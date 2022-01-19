Society

Northern California high school teenager nails perfect SAT score

By Andrew Morris
DAVIS, Calif. -- A high schooler from Davis, Calif. has joined an elite club of students with a perfect SAT score.

Apurva Mishra, 17, a senior at Davis Senior High School answered every single question correctly on this year's test.

Mishra said he prepared whenever he had free time, but that has been hard to come by. He is also vice-captain of the robotics team, student body president, and recently took up a job as a software engineering intern.

Mishra admitted there was one section of the exam that gave him more trouble than the others.

"The first section for sure. The reading sections," said Mishra. "They're reading these long passages and then they ask you at some point in time, what was the meaning of the intro paragraph or what did the author want to convey in that section? And you're like I don't know."

Mishra applied to about a dozen colleges. He expects to start hearing back in March.

